Nigeria will not be represented at the Athletics World Relays that will be taking place this weekend in Silesia, Poland.

This revelation was made on Thursday by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) factional president, Ibrahim Gusau in a press statement.

Mr Gusau, whose leadership of the AFN is being challenged by a rival faction led by Olamide George, blamed sports ministry officials for Nigeria’s impending miss at the global showpiece.

According to the statement credited to Mr Gusau, the Ministry of Youth and Sports opted to take the athletes to a training tour in the United States “for the same relays they are yet to qualify for, instead of the pre- Olympic Games qualification in Poland”.

This development means the initial joy that greeted Nigeria’s ability to beat the deadline for registration of athletes for the important competition which also doubles as an Olympic qualifier, has now been eroded.

“The information at our disposal is that athletes who were supposed to represent Nigeria at the World Athletics Relays in Silesia, Poland were taken to the USA Embassy to obtain visas for a training tour of an event they were yet to qualify for.

“The scheduled relays in Poland were meant to enable Nigeria to secure qualification for the Olympic Games in Tokyo but to our disbelief, the athletes’ passports were diverted to the USA Embassy to secure visas for a training camp for an event they are yet to qualify for.

“How can a qualification competition in Poland which was our best bet be ignored for a training camp in the USA? This is one of the numerous reasons why sports in Nigeria should be allowed to be administered according to international best practices,” Mr Gusau said.

However, Joshua Akanji, Senior Adviser on Media to the Sports Minister, John Akanji, told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Gusau “has no locus standi to issue a press statement as AFN President”.

“Gusau is not the president of the AFN so you cannot say the AFN President issued a press statement, you are fully aware of the position of the World Athletics and CAA in their fact-finding mission, they insist that they recognise the 2017 AFN Constitution,” the minister’s aide said while promising to issue a statement on the new development “as soon as possible.”