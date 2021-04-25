ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare ran the second-fastest women’s 100m in the world for 2021 to win the 100m Women’s event this weekend at the USATF Grand Prix.

Okagbare , who is top on the list of athletes to represent Nigeria at next weekend’s World Relays in Poland, clocked an impressive 10.97s to win the women’s race.

United States’ Morolake Akinosun settled for the runner-up spot in a season-best time of 11.09s.

Surprisingly, American six-time Olympic champion and 13-time world champion, Allyson Felix, 35, finished seventh in the women’s 100m in 11.30 seconds.

Okagbare, who has been preparing hard for the busy year ahead of her, shared her race victory with her fans on her social media pages.

She wrote: “Your Girl doing what she does best at the 2021 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series which kicks off with USATF Grand Prix at Eugene’s Hayward Field yesterday.

“Finished first at the Women’s 100m race in 10.97 secs. #ContinentalTourGold #USATF”

For the men’s 100m, Trayvon Bromell finished top with a time of 10.01 ahead of Noah Lyles, who was second in 10.17.

Bromell was also the fastest in the prelims, matching his final time of 10.01s.

Two-time British Olympian Eilish McColgan won the women’s 5,000m in 14 minutes 52.44 seconds while American Isaac Updike ran the fastest time in the world this year to win the men’s 3,000m steeplechase in a personal-best eight minutes 17.74 seconds.

Reigning Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas ran a world-leading time of 49.08 seconds to win the women’s 400m.