ADVERTISEMENT

Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club have announced the signing of Ugandan International Robinson Odoch Opong ahead of the Basketball Africa League in Kigali, Rwanda.

The club in a press statement issued on Thursday explained that Opong was a last-minute replacement for the injured Festus Ezeli earlier signed up to beef up the club.

Ezeli, who joined the ‘Kings Men’ last week, completed the four-man transfer scoop requirement for all teams participating in the BAL, but a recent injury sustained by the 2015 NBA Champion forced the Hoopers to sign Opong.

Newly signed Robinson Opong replaces the injured Festus Ezeli who is out for 4 weeks to a knee strain he picked up during training. #HoopersNation #TheKingsMen #BAL#BasketballAfricaLeague#RoadToBAL pic.twitter.com/8R2aoWSRHo — Rivers Hoopers (@RiversHoopers) April 22, 2021

Rivers Hoopers head coach Ogoh Odaudu said the injury blow for Ezeli was quite unfortunate.

He said: “Festus Ezeli signed with us to play the Basketball Africa League but in a recent interaction with his medical team they confirmed that he picked up an injury during training which could keep him out for 4 weeks.”

“He was willing to play for us and I can tell you he is very disappointed the strain in his leg will prevent him from playing for Hoopers at the BAL.”

Robinson Odoch Opong, 31, has garnered huge experience playing on African soil. He represented his country, Uganda, at the 2017 Afrobasket Championship where he led his teammates in minutes, points and steals.

Opong averaged 15.3PPG, 5RPG, and 1.2APG at the 2017 Afrobasket jointly hosted by Senegal and Tunisia.

Also at the 2021 Afrobasket qualifiers played early this year, Opong averaged 19PPG, 4RPG, and 2.7APG while shooting 44% from the field for Uganda.

Opong has also played for Huesca, Saskatchewan Rattlers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League, and Mozambican side Ferroviario Beira at the 2019 Africa Basketball League. He averaged 13PPG and 9RPG.

The 6’3 guard joins Ben Uzoh, Chris Daniels, and Taren Sullivan, in the Rivers Hoopers’ team.

The Basketball Africa League will take place between May 16 and 30 at the Kigali Arena in Rwanda.