ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s representative at the maiden edition of the Basketball Africa League (BAL), Rivers Hoopers are taking nothing for granted in terms of assembling a crack squad for the assignment ahead of them.

Through their official Twitter handle on Saturday, the ‘Kings Men’ as they are fondly referred to announced the addition of NBA Champion, Festus Ezeli to their roster.

https://twitter.com/RiversHoopers/status/1383339683204145158

Ezeli was a member of the Warriors’ championship-winning team in 2015, but injuries quickly forced him out of the league following the 2015/16 campaign.

The 31-year-old was initially reported to be seeking in-roads back to the NBA before his surprise announcement as a new addition for Rivers Hoopers. In his final season with the Warriors, Ezeli averaged 7.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 16.7 minutes.

Before the announcement of Ezeli’s signing, the Hoopers had previously confirmed the addition of American duo Chris Daniels and Taren Sullivan to their roster via a press statement.

Daniels was a member of the USA Basketball Men’s AmeriCup Qualifying Team in February. He played in both games for the USA helping them to wins over the Bahamas (93-77) and Mexico (95-76).

In the two games, he averaged 3.0 minutes, 2.5 points, and 1.5 rebounds per game.

The 36-year-old centre played 30 games in two seasons (2011/12 to 2012/13) in the NBA G League; he started in 24 games and averaged 36.5 minutes, 13.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.1 blocked shots a game while shooting 53.0% from the field, 32.8% from 3-point and 69.0% from the foul line.

Daniels who last played for the Alaska Aces of the Philippine Basketball Association in 2019 has also played for Santa Cruz Warriors and Erie Bayhawks in the NBA G-League. Meanwhile, Sullivan is a small forward who most recently played for Stockton Kings and Erie BayHawks in NBA G-League.

The 25-year-old from Ohio USA averaged 7.7PPG, 4RPG in 30 games played in the 2019/2020 season. The trio joins the recently signed Ben Uzoh to Hoopers’ roster for the Basketball Africa League.

The Basketball Africa League is billed for the 16th of May, after suffering indefinite postponement for almost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.