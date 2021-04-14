ADVERTISEMENT

After emerging champions at the just concluded 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) in Edo, Delta State has more reasons to celebrate having been named as the next hosts of the biennial sporting event.

Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, made the eagerly-anticipated announcement during the closing ceremony of the festival in Benin on Wednesday.

Mr Dare, who was represented by Nebeolisa Anako, the Permanent Secretary of the Sports Ministry, said the state emerged tops after the rigorous selection process.

“After a rigorous exercise, from last year when six states expressed interests to host the NSF, the Big Heart, Delta, came out tops. The next NSF will be held in 2022 in Delta,’’ he said.

Kaduna and Oyo States also expressed interest in hosting what is fondly referred to as Nigeria’s version of the Olympic Games.

Having successfully hosted many sporting events in times past including the African Senior Athletics Championships, many will expect Delta State to match the Edo 2020 organisation if not surpass it.

Meanwhile, Delta defended their title as champions of Edo 2020 with 384 medals, after a total of 158 gold, 116 silver, and 110 bronze medals.

Hosts, Edo settled for the second position with 341 medals, comprising 129 gold, 104 silver, and 108 bronze medals, while Bayelsa grabbed 169 medals made up of 56 gold, 55 silver, and 58 bronze medals.