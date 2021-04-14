ADVERTISEMENT

Team Delta have officially been declared champions of the 20th National Sports Festival tagged Edo 2020 that ended on Wednesday.

Team Delta ended the festival with 158 gold medals; five less than they did at the last edition held in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

This is the third time in a row that Team Delta will finish as the overall winners of Nigeria’s version of the Olympics.

Host Edo State trailed in the second position with 129 gold with Bayelsa state emerging third best with 56 gold medals. Team Rivers with 33 gold medals settled for fourth place while Lagos with 32 gold medals finished as the fifth-best team,

Edo 2020 ended in grand style with a colourful closing ceremony that had live musical performances spiced with the sprint relays finals that held the spectators at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin spellbound.

Some of the high points of the Festival include the feat of 10-year-old Stephanie Onusiriuka of Team Anambra who won gymnastic gold, two silver medals, and one bronze as well as the outstanding 15 medal haul of Asagbe Ifiaezibe of Team Bayelsa.

Top female athlete Grace Nwokocha also qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after winning the 100m and 200m events. The attention of the world was also caught when a pregnant athlete, Ameenat Idrees, representing Lagos won gold in Taekwondo.

The next edition of the National Sports Festival is scheduled for 2022.