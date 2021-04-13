ADVERTISEMENT

The ongoing 20th National Sports Festival in Benin City, Edo State has enjoyed its fair share of spectacular performances. From the swimming pool to the race tracks and even on to the taekwondo mats, there have been several glowing moments to savour.

As the Gymnastics events get set to be concluded on Tuesday, 10-year-old Stephanie Onusiriuka has caught the attention of many with her superlative performances despite her tender years.

Onusiriuka has already won three medals in Gymnastics for Team Anambra and she is on course for another on the final day of events on Tuesday.

The 10-year old won the silver medal in the floor event and a bronze in the Beam Event before being voted as the second overall best; thus winning another silver medal.

Iyke Nwokedi who is the media officer for Team Anambra at the 20th National Sports Festival told PREMIUM TIMES the state is very proud of Onusiriuka’s displays.

He said:“ the state feels absolutely great we’ve been able to harness talent and give her the opportunity to express herself. We discovered her as an eight-year-old and she participated at the National Youth Games two years ago in Kwara State. Fast forward from then to now she is participating and winning medals for Anambra at the National.”

Already with tall dreams of taking part in the Olympic Games someday, Stephanie is the daughter of veteran Nigerian music producer Emeka Onusiriuika, popularly known by his stage name, Mekoyo.