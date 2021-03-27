ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria contingent to the powerlifters the ongoing World Cup in Manchester are living up to their top billing after they followed up winning three gold medals in the opening day of competition on Thursday with another three-gold haul on Friday in the second day of action at the four-day event.

MEDALS TABLE Another day, another harvest for Nigeria. 👏 African country has been clinical in Manchester leading the way in the medal count. 1. Nigeria 6x🥇➕3x🥈

2. Ukraine 2x🥇➕4x🥈

3. Great Britain 1x🥇➕1x🥈➕3x🥉#Manchester2021 #WorldCup #ParaPowerlifting @Paralympics pic.twitter.com/thnuHTmJjC — Para Powerlifting (@Powerlifting) March 26, 2021

Friday’s gold medals came from the trio of Lucy Ejike, Thomas Kure, and Olaitan Ibrahim.

Ejike, who is a world record holder in her class delivered a flawless performance to win the gold medal in the women’s up to 61kg category

World record holder Lucy Ejike wins another gold for Nigeria with a dominant performance! 👏🥳 Women's up to 61kg:

🥇Lucy Ejike 🇳🇬

🥈Rayisa Toporkova 🇺🇦

🥉Kimberley Dean 🇬🇧#Manchester2021 #WorldCup #ParaPowerlifting @Paralympics pic.twitter.com/ddVWXE8lYG — Para Powerlifting (@Powerlifting) March 26, 2021

Olaitan on her part won the up to 67kg women category while Kure took the top spot ; winning the gold medal in the men’s up to 59kg category.

What a start for Nigeria AGAIN. Kure wins their fourth gold medal in Manchester! 👏 Men's up to 59kg:

🥇Thomas Kure 🇳🇬

🥈Ibrahim Dauda 🇳🇬

🥉Mariusz Tomczyk 🇵🇱#Manchester2021 #WorldCup #ParaPowerlifting @Paralympics pic.twitter.com/DOFRUaBcsx — Para Powerlifting (@Powerlifting) March 26, 2021

The Manchester World Cup is the second World Cup to be held this month, following the first leg which was staged in Bogota, Colombia earlier in March.

Pattaya, Thailand will be home to the third World Cup followed by Tbilisi, Georgia, both in May.

It will be the first time both countries host a World Cup.

The traditional Dubai Fazza World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in June will be the final stop before the Tokyo Paralympics.