ADVERTISEMENT

Nine Nigerian Para-Athletes are in Tunis, Tunisia, to compete at the 2021 World Para Athletics Grand Prix series.

The athletes’ participation was posted on the website of the ‘Making of Champions (MoC) monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

The MoC said a 16-man contingent led by the President of Nigeria Para Athletics Federation, Amobi Chikwendu, has arrived in Tunisia for the competition, which holds between March 18 and March 20.

MoC noted that following the postponement or cancellation of most international tournaments in 2020 due to the global pandemic, the World Para Athletics Grand Prix series returned in 2021, with six events scheduled to take place across the world from February to June, ahead of the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

“The series kicked off with the ‘Dubai Grand Prix’ which held from February 10 to February 13, while the ‘Tunis International Meet’ is the next event in the series and is in its 13th edition.“The team also comprises nine athletes (six throwers, two sprinters, and a jumper), Secretary of the federation Amina Amanchi, two coaches, two medical personnel, and a helper.

“The athletes include MoC sprinter Ifeanyi Christian (T46 100m/200m/ 400m), Commonwealth Games gold Medallist Galadima Suwaibidu (T47 100m/200m), and Rio Paralympics gold Medallist Flora Ugwunwa (F54 Javelin/Discus/Shot put), Paralympics multiple medallist Njideka Iyiazi (F57 Discus/Shot put) and Emeka Kiyem (F57 Shotput/Javelin).“Others are Chituru Nwazuzu (F57 Discus), Ikechukwu Omenohor (F57 Shotput/Javelin), Goodness Nwachukwu (F57Shot put/Javelin/Discus), and Monsuru Adebayo, who is the only jumper on the team (T46 Long Jump).

The throws coach for the team is Patrick Anaeto while the coach for the track team is Adekunle Adesoji,” it noted.

MoC further said Nigeria was represented by four athletes at the 2019 edition of the Tunis Grand Prix, who won 10 medals-six gold, and four Silver medals at the end of the competition.

It said Christian won gold in all his three events as Lauritta Onye scooped one gold and two silver medals, while Ugwunwa and Unyime Uwak each won gold and silver medal.

RelatedNews No Content Available