Elizabeth Anyanacho has admitted to learning one or two things from the just concluded Turkish Open Taekwondo Tournament in Istanbul where she made it to the quarter-final before bowing out.

She narrowly lost 7-6 to Iranian Saeideh Vakili. Anyanacho, who has returned to the country and is scheduled to resume training on Monday albeit in self-isolation, said with more major fights before the Olympics, she should be in the right frame for a good show in Tokyo.

We have landed in Abuja. Thanks to the Almighty for safe travels. A big thank you to Nigerians who made this trip possible. I'll rest this weekend, and training resumes on Monday in self-isolation. #RoadtoTokyoOlympics #WeBelieve #TeamLizzy pic.twitter.com/nBWwHkjTdS — Elizabeth Anyanacho (@naija_lizzy) March 12, 2021

“The result is disappointing; I’ve not competed in a year so I still have some major tournaments,” Anyanacho said of her quarter-final exit at the Turkish Open

She continued: “It’s part of the learning process for me. The Iranian has a lot of experience. She used her distance very well and I have learned a lot from that on how to use my distance,”

On her next move after the eye-opening experience at the Turkish Open, Anyanacho said: “The tournament is over for me, I have to go back to the gym and put in more work.”

Anyanacho qualified for the Taekwondo event at the Tokyo Olympics after triumphing at the African qualifier in Rabat Morocco.

She is the first Nigerian female to qualify for the Taekwondo event of the Olympics in 17 years, and the second female after Princess Dudu’s qualification for the Athens 2004 Olympics.

Featured among PREMIUM TIMES’ Seven Nigerian sports personalities to look out for in 2021, Anyanacho is seeking support to make the podium at the Tokyo Olympics, which is billed to hold this summer.