After being hit with a series of postponements in the past months, the 20th edition of the National Sports Festival has been fixed to kick off on April 4.

According to the itinerary in the circular sent by the Ministry of Sports to the various state sporting associations and sighted by PREMIUM TIMES, the Games Village will be opened from April 2 for the state contingents’ arrival before the opening ceremony on Sunday, April 4.

The letter signed by Peter Nelson, the Secretary of the Main Organising Committee for the Sports Festival was titled: “SCHEDULED DATE FOR THE 20TH NATIONAL SPORTS FESTIVAL”.

It read in part: “Arising from the above, I am directed to inform you that the 20th NSF is now scheduled for April 2-15, 2021.

The details are:

I) Opening of the Games Village- April 2-3, 2021

II) Opening Ceremony – April 4, 2021

III) Closing Ceremony -April 14, 2021

IV) Closing of Games Village: April 15, 2021

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how athletes had been badly affected by the series of postponement of the sports festival, which remains one of the biggest items on the country’s sporting calendar.

Athletes will welcome this latest development, as they had initially expressed fears over another postponement.

Already, the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has reiterated the readiness of the state to host the multi-sport event, albeit with a caveat that the Federal Government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports do their part for the Festival to hold.

Though a biannual event, the festival in recent times had failed to take place as scheduled with the last edition hurriedly held in Abuja in December 2018 after the original hosts, Cross River, failed to meet up with expectations.