Nigeria’s Ike Iroegbu has been included in the roster of 10 standout players from the two windows of the AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers.

Iroegbu, who plays as a point forward was massive for D’Tigers, contributing in no small measure to their perfect run during the Afrobasket qualifiers in which the team finished undefeated.

Playing in the Basketball Bundesliga, Germany for Rast Vechta, Iroegbu continues to be a driving force with the national team.

The numbers speak for themselves.

The Nigeria point guard was undisputedly the D’Tigers’ best asset in the qualifying process, averaging team-highs 13.2 points, and five assists per game.

Iroegbu, who suited up on a Nigerian uniform for the first time alongside his younger brother Uche, has made a strong case for his prospects to make Nigeria’s roster for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Apart from Iroegbu, others in the star-studded list include Makrem Ben Romdhane (Tunisia), Nuni Omot (South Sudan), Sadio Doucoure (Mali), Haytham Khalifa (Egypt), Jordan Sakho (DR Congo), Deon Thompson (Cote d’Ivoire), Allan Dokossi (Central African Republic), Carlos Morais (Angola), and Tylor Ongwae (Kenya) complete the list.

As explained by FIBA, the selection criteria for these 10 players was beyond statistics but the impact they made with their various national teams.

FIBA wrote: “We based our choices not only on statistics but more importantly, on the way that these ten players improved their teams’ chances in the race to the FIBA AfroBasket 2021, which will take place from August 24 to September 5 in Kigali, Rwanda.”