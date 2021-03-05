ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the limited playing time that has been Precious Achiuwa’s lot all season, the 21-year-old has been hailed for the sterling displays that has seen him secure an inclusion in the NBA Rising Stars Challenge.

Unfortunately, the game will not be played because of COVID-19 concerns but the 6ft 8” forward is one of the two Miami Heat players among the 20-player selection.

The 20th NBA draft pick for the Heat has played 35 games, averaging 14 minutes per game for six points.

He has drawn early comparisons to rising Heat star, Bam Adebayo.

When played, the NBA Rising Stars Challenge showcases the league’s top rookie and second-year players. The Nigeria Basketball Federation via their official Twitter handle congratulated Achiuwa on Thursday the same way NBA Africa also did via their own Twitter handle.

The NBBF wrote:

Congrats to @PreciousAchiuwa for being named a member of the 2021 @NBA Rookie pic.twitter.com/aJjx6DkTVP — #NBBF (@nbbfonline) March 4, 2021

2021 NBA Rising Stars🌟 Congrats Precious Achiuwa (born in Nigeria)🇳🇬and Rui Hachimura (second-generation Beninese)🇧🇯 pic.twitter.com/tXV4QMQ1da — NBA Africa (@NBA_Africa) March 3, 2021

New Orleans Pelicans forward and Memphis Grizzlies guard, Ja Morant, headlines the roster, which features a World and US Team.

Others chosen were Charlotte Hornets’ guard LaMelo Ball, Minnesota Timberwolves’ guard Anthony Edwards, Sacramento Kings’ guard Tyrese Haliburton, Atlanta Hawks’ forward De’Andre Hunter, San Antonio Spurs’ guard Keldon Johnson, Denver Nuggets’ forward Michael Porter Jr., and Golden State Warriors’ center James Wiseman.