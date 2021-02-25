ADVERTISEMENT

World champion Grant Holloway eclipsed the long-standing world indoor 60m hurdles record at the Villa de Madrid meeting on Wednesday.

The American raced to an impressive winning time of 7.29 to secure his overall victory in the World Athletics Indoor Tour.

With this, the US sprint hurdler shaved 0.01s off the previous mark set by Colin Jackson in 1994.

Holloway had shown signs he is in the mood for great things when during the heats he registered a fast time of 7.32 thus smashing the meeting record and equalling his own world-leading mark and North American record.

He was even quicker in the final, though, and won the race by 0.22 with world indoor champion Andrew Pozzi finishing second in 7.51.

The victories in Madrid were Holloway’s ninth and 10th wins of 2021, and he now extends his winning streak in indoor sprint hurdles races to 54 races.

His last loss in an indoor sprint hurdles race came in 2014 when he was aged 16.

The track star now holds four of the six fastest 60-meter hurdle performances in history — all at 7.35 or faster, according to World Athletics.

The new record by Holloway is subject to ratification by World Athletics.