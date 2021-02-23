Former world No1 golf player, Tiger Woods, was involved in a car accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
According to the AP, the 45-year-old was alone in his Genesis 4×4 and had to be ‘ extricated’ from the car.
This is not the first time Woods has been involved in a car crash but a statement made by his manager, Mark Steinberg, said, “Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”
More to come…
