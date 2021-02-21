ADVERTISEMENT
Novak Djokovic is the winner of the 2021 Australian Open.
The world no.1 made light work of Daniil Medvedev in less than two hours with 7-5 6-2 6-2 on Sunday morning.
Djokovic had weathered a stomach injury in the third round to win his ninth title at Melbourne Park and his 18th Grand Slam title.
More to follow…
