Novak Djokovic is the winner of the 2021 Australian Open.

The world no.1 made light work of Daniil Medvedev in less than two hours with 7-5 6-2 6-2 on Sunday morning.

Djokovic had weathered a stomach injury in the third round to win his ninth title at Melbourne Park and his 18th Grand Slam title.

More to follow…