Naomi Osaka is the new 2021 Australian Open champion.
The 2019 champion defeated Jennifer Brady in two straight sets of 6-4 6-3 in one hour and 17 minutes. The no.3 seed was just too much for the no.22-seeded Brady.
Osaka dropped just one set all tournament-in the fourth round to Garbine Muguruza and is a worthy second time champion at Melbourne Park.
Osaka, who beat Serena Williams in the semifinals, served six aces, had just three unforced errors and blasted 16 winners. For Brady, it is a progression, after she reached the semis in the 2020 US Open and lost to Saturday’s conqueror, Osaka.
The 23-year-old Japanese has now won four Grand Slam titles and looks like the real deal, especially on hard courts, having now won the Australian Open twice and the US Open twice also.
After she was presented with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup and a cheque for $2.75 million, Osaka said, “I didn’t play my last Grand Slam with fans so just to have this energy, it means a lot.
“Thank you so much for coming. I feel like playing a Grand Slam is a super privilege right now and it’s something I won’t take for granted. Thank you for this opportunity.”
𝒯𝒽𝒶𝓉 𝓂𝑜𝓂𝑒𝓃𝓉.
When @naomiosaka became our 2021 Women's Singles champion 🏆#AO2021 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/Id3ZZhaJHh
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 20, 2021
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post