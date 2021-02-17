ADVERTISEMENT

The top seeds continue to fall down under as world No.1 ranked woman, Ashleigh Barty, and world No. 2 ranked man, Rafael Nadal, were both knocked out.

Barty had looked quite capable from the beginning of the tournament, swatting aside opponents with ease, but despite taking a set lead and with a break in the second, Barty lost the three-setter to Karolina Muchova 1-6 6-3 6-2.

Barty will ultimately point to a 10-minute timeout taken by Muchova in the second set with the Czech player down 2-1. When she returned, it was a player transformed as the pause led to Barty committing many more unforced errors that sent Muchova to her first Grand Slam semifinal.

Speaking at the post-match interview, Barty said, “I felt like I was in control of the match.

“I’m just disappointed with the fact that I wasn’t able to bring the match back on my terms after she took that break. I felt like I had small windows of opportunity, probably midway through the second set and wasn’t able to regroup enough to be clear in the third set how I wanted to play.

Muchova, ranked 25th in the world, has a date with American and 24th-ranked Jennifer Brady, who dumped out the unseeded Jessica Pegula.

For Nadal, who had not dropped any set on his cruise to the quarterfinal, and after taking the first two sets of 6-3 6-2, it seemed a matter of time and not when. It was almost a certainty, as the Spaniard had career stats that stated that he almost always won: he took the first set-here he had taken the first two sets.

But Stefanos Tsitsipas is made of great Greek stuff, and he pulled a chestnut out of the fire by winning the next three sets of 7-6 6-4 7-5 in almost four hours.

Nadal seemingly got nervous as he saw the finish line while Tsitsipas got calmer.

After the momentous victory, the 22-year-old said in the on-court interview, “I’m speechless. I have no words to describe what just happened. It’s an unbelievable feeling to be able to fight at such a level and just be able to give it my all on the court.

“I started very nervous, I won’t lie, but I don’t know what happened after the third set. I just flied like a little bird; everything was working for me. The emotions at the end are indescribable.”

His reward is a semi-final clash with Daniil Medvedev on Friday.