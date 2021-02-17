The top seeds continue to fall down under as world No.1 ranked woman, Ashleigh Barty, and world No. 2 ranked man, Rafael Nadal, were both knocked out.
Barty had looked quite capable from the beginning of the tournament, swatting aside opponents with ease, but despite taking a set lead and with a break in the second, Barty lost the three-setter to Karolina Muchova 1-6 6-3 6-2.
Barty will ultimately point to a 10-minute timeout taken by Muchova in the second set with the Czech player down 2-1. When she returned, it was a player transformed as the pause led to Barty committing many more unforced errors that sent Muchova to her first Grand Slam semifinal.
Speaking at the post-match interview, Barty said, “I felt like I was in control of the match.
“I’m just disappointed with the fact that I wasn’t able to bring the match back on my terms after she took that break. I felt like I had small windows of opportunity, probably midway through the second set and wasn’t able to regroup enough to be clear in the third set how I wanted to play.
Muchova, ranked 25th in the world, has a date with American and 24th-ranked Jennifer Brady, who dumped out the unseeded Jessica Pegula.
ALSO READ: Australian Open: Djokovic, Serena through to quarterfinals. Thiem out
For Nadal, who had not dropped any set on his cruise to the quarterfinal, and after taking the first two sets of 6-3 6-2, it seemed a matter of time and not when. It was almost a certainty, as the Spaniard had career stats that stated that he almost always won: he took the first set-here he had taken the first two sets.
But Stefanos Tsitsipas is made of great Greek stuff, and he pulled a chestnut out of the fire by winning the next three sets of 7-6 6-4 7-5 in almost four hours.
Nadal seemingly got nervous as he saw the finish line while Tsitsipas got calmer.
After the momentous victory, the 22-year-old said in the on-court interview, “I’m speechless. I have no words to describe what just happened. It’s an unbelievable feeling to be able to fight at such a level and just be able to give it my all on the court.
“I started very nervous, I won’t lie, but I don’t know what happened after the third set. I just flied like a little bird; everything was working for me. The emotions at the end are indescribable.”
His reward is a semi-final clash with Daniil Medvedev on Friday.
