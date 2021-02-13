ADVERTISEMENT

D’Tigers forward Jordan Nwora has received a fresh lifeline to express himself on basketball’s biggest platform, the NBA.

After just one game in the NBA G League where he was assigned to Salt Lake City Stars, Nwora has been recalled by the Milwaukee Bucks

Assigned to the Stars on February 3, Nwora appeared in one game with Salt Lake City and scored a game-high 26 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3FG) with four rebounds, an assist and a steal in 24 minutes against the Erie BayHawks on Wednesday.

This sterling display may have influenced Bucks’ U-turn to have the 22-year old back in their fold.

The Bucks have recalled @JordanNwora from the Salt Lake City Stars of the @nbagleague.



Nwora appeared in one game with SLC and scored a game-high 26 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3FG) with four rebounds, an assist and a steal in 24 minutes against the Erie BayHawks on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/IAjYaFRPT0 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 12, 2021

Before his short stint in the NBA G League, Nwora had played in 10 games with the Bucks this season and was averaging 5.1 points and 1.5 rebounds in 8.2 minutes of game time.

With Nwora now back in the mix, he would hope to be given a chance to help Bucks return to winning ways after back-to-back losses. The Bucks’ five-game winning streak came to an end against the Phoenix Suns in a heartbreaking defeat Wednesday night.

Both teams battled it out until the closing seconds of regulation, but it was Phoenix that came out on top with a slight 125-124 victory and on Friday, Rudy Gobert had 27 points and 12 rebounds as Utah Jazz beat the Bucks 129-115 for their own sixth straight victory.

John Ingles tied his career-high with 27 points as Utah won for the 17th time in 18 games to improve to an NBA-best 21-5. Next stop for the Bucks is another crunch tie, away to the Oklahoma City Thunder.