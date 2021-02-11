ADVERTISEMENT

The Australian Open women’s defending champion, Sofia Kenin, has been sent packing from the 2021 edition in the second round by Kaia Kanepi in 64 minutes.

Kenin, the fourth seed, made 22 unforced errors, and won 44 points to Kanepi’s 65, who is ranked 65 in the world.

At the post-match press conference, Kenin admitted she was nervous throughout the match. “I was obviously way too nervous. I felt like I obviously wasn’t there. My head wasn’t there.

“I’m not going to take any credit away from her. She played really well. She came up with some good shots. She obviously had a good plan against me. I had chances. I just couldn’t take it. I obviously know why because, like, the nerves big-time got to me.

She added, “I just couldn’t execute my shots.”

In other matches on Day 3 of the Australian Open, Jessica Pegula continued her good form by beating 2011 US Open champion, Samantha Stosur 6-0, 6-1 in 50 minutes.

In the men’s draw, there was a bust-up between two Italians, Fabio Fognini and Salvatore Caruso. Fognini won the five-setter 4-6, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6, winning the fifth set tie-break 13-12, after coming back from 1-5 in an almost four-hour battle. Their argument was so heated that it needed an official to separate the two men.

Rafael Nadal continued to show great form, devoid of the back ailment that made him miss the ATP Cup.

The second-seeded Spaniard beat Michael Mmoh [son of former Nigerian tennis player, Tony Mmoh] 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

In the on-court interview, Nadal said he was happy with his performance though he is sure he could play better. “I did things well, things that of course I could do better but happy for the victory.

The goal was done today. Nadal will go up against 69-ranked Briton, Cameron Norrie on Friday.