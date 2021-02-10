ADVERTISEMENT

One of Nigeria’s all-time athletics legends, Blessing Okagbare, has announced her entry into the Guinness Book of Records as one of the hallowed names there.

The 32-year-old revealed this on her Facebook page on Wednesday morning. “A dream made reality through God’s grace and determination. Look what finally came in the mail…Thanks to the Guinness book of world records. I am indeed honored, proud and grateful.”

The record is for making the most appearances in the IAAF’s Diamond League Meetings.

The certificate reads: “The most appearances in Diamond League meetings by an athlete is 67 and was achieved by Blessing Okagbare (Nigeria) between 3 July 2010 and 31 August 2018”. The certificate was branded ‘OFFICIALLY AMAZING.’

This newspaper was still waiting for confirmation from the Guinness Book of Records as of the time of filing this report.

Okagbare, who last weekend set two new personal indoor records at the Doyle Sports Management Meeting, won an Olympic silver medal at the 2008 Games as a 19-year-old in the Long Jump.

She has also won a World Championships Silver, and is the current African Record holder in the 200m and in the 4x200m with the Nigerian team.

Okagbare is seeking a fourth Olympic Games participation with the Nigerian team in Tokyo in July.

Diamond League listed Okagbare’s career accomplishments as follows:

1 x Olympic Games Silver medallist

1 x World Championships Silver medallist

1 x World Championships Bronze medallist

2 x Commonwealth Games winner

3 x In Top 8 at Olympic Games

5 x In Top 8 at World Championships

2 x All-African Games winner

1 x IAAF World Relays winner

6 x African champion

1 x Commonwealth Games Silver medallist

2 x All-African Games Silver medallist

1 x African Championships Silver medallist

1 x Commonwealth Games Bronze medallist

2 x World (Continental) Cup Bronze medallist

12 x Diamond League meeting winner

1 x In Top 8 at All-African Games

2 x NCAA champion

18 x National champion

1 x In Top 8 at World (Continental) Cup

2 x Current African Record holder – 200m, 4x200m