Veteran Spanish coach Rafael Benitez has parted company with Chinese Super League club Dalian Pro citing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on his family life.

“Unfortunately, like so many things in the last year, COVID-19 has changed our lives and our projects,” Benitez wrote on his personal website.

“From today, both my coaching staff and I will sadly no longer be coaching the Dalian Professional.

“The pandemic is still here, for all of us, and supporting our families has been a priority when making this decision.”

The 60-year-old Benitez has a year remaining on his contract, having moved to China in 2019 after a three-year stint with Newcastle United in England.

He won the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool and two Spanish Liga titles with Valencia, among a host of other trophies, and is unlikely to be short of offers to resume coaching. (dpa/NAN)