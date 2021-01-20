ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Kebbi State over the death of Bala Kao’je, a former minister of youths and sports development.

Mr Kao’je, also a former member of the House of Representatives, died on Tuesday at the age of 60, according to the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

He served as minister in the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The president, in a condolence message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday, showered encomiums on the former minister.

The statement reads:

“President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to the Ka’oje family, the government and people of Kebbi State on the passing of Hon. Bala Bawa Ka’oje, former Minister of Youth and Sports Development.

“President Buhari notes that as a former member of the House of Representatives, community leader and APC stalwart, Hon. Ka’oje believed deeply in rendering selfless service to the people and he will be greatly missed for his passionate disposition to others.

“The President prays for the eternal repose of the soul of the departed and divine comfort for family, friends and associates.”