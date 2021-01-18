Blessing Oborududu displayed sheer dominance and supremacy to clinch gold at the Baraza Champion of Champions tournament in Yenagoa on Sunday, brushing aside her opponents in emphatic fashion on a day Aminat Adeniyi, Ekerekeme Agiomor and Soso Taramau also dazzled their way to the top prize in their respective weight classes.

Commonwealth champion Oborududu showed why she is the No. 2 ranked wrestler in the world in the 68kg class with a ruthless 11-0 technical superiority win against two-time African champion Hannah Reuben in her first bout, before similarly overpowering Biogos Ebi 10-0.

The 10-time African champion needed just two minutes to subdue Rachel Eke of Ondo State 12-0 via superiority to land the coveted gold medal. Afterwards, she could not hide her excitement following her return to competition for the first time in almost a year.

“I want to really appreciate God for giving me the strength to wrestle today,” an excited Oborududu said after her impressive win. “And for the fact that we have not been active for almost a year, you know, there is that joy and anxiety in you that makes you want to wrestle.

“My opponents said I was taking it too hard on them. That is how I feel, I just want to wrestle all out. I feel so great, I can’t wait to go to the Olympics.”

In the 62kg Women Wrestling, Commonwealth champion Aminat Adeniyi was just as equally impressive as Oborududu as she was too good for her opponents to win the gold medal at stake.

The five-time African champion thrashed teammate and training partner Bisola Makanjuola 5-1 in her opening bout, before demolishing youngster Munghenbofa Ebipatei of Bayelsa State 10-0 to restate her superiority.

The Ondo State wrestler sealed gold with two superiority victories, 12-1 and 10-0, against Esther Ayodele and former African champion Ifeoma Nwoye, respectively.

“I really appreciate myself for giving in all my best,” she said. “And I appreciate my coach for pushing me so hard in training, and I appreciate God for giving me the strength to perform here.

“It has been so many months back since we competed this way. Though, back in our gym, we used to compete with each other, but it is not competitive like this. So, I will describe this as a preparation for our big competitions coming up.”

In the Freestyle events, African champion Ekerekeme Agiomor dazzled the few spectators and dignitaries inside the Dynamite Theatre of Wrestling Complex with lots of eye-catching displays on his way to grabbing gold in the 86kg category.

The Delta State wrestler scored two 10-0 technical superiority wins against Yahuza Yahaya of FCT and veteran Opukiri Agala in his first two bouts. After overcoming David Philip of Lagos 5-0 in his penultimate round-robin bout, the 2018 African champion clinched gold with a hard-fought 4-1 win against Ondo State’s Oluwafemi Jackson.

Veteran and former African champion Soso Tamarau also won gold in the 97kg class to wrap up action on Sunday.

The Baraza Champion of Champions tournament will end on Monday with stiff competition expected in the 53kg and 76kg Women Wrestling, and 65kg Freestyle.

Full list of winners on Day 2 of competition:

62kg WW

Gold–Aminat Adeniyi (Ondo State)

Silver–Bisola Makanjuola (Ondo State)

Bronze–Esther Ayodele (NPF)

68kg WW

Gold–Blessing Oborududu (Bayelsa State)

Silver–Hannah Reuben (N/Army)

Bronze–Biogos Ebi (Bayelsa State)

86kg FS

Gold–Ekerekeme Agiomor (Delta State)

Silver–Oluwafemi Jackson (Ondo State)

Bronze–Yahuza Yahaya (FCT)

97kg FS

Gold–Soso Tamarau (Delta State)

Silver–Benson Progress (N/Army)

Bronze–Omega Bassey (A/Ibom State)