ADVERTISEMENT

Super Falcons and Barcelona star, Asisat Oshoala, is presently grieving following the death of her step-mother at the weekend.

Oshoala, in an Instagram post late Sunday night, said she still finds it difficult to accept her step-mother is dead.

“Sometimes, life just hit us hard in places we can’t respond,” the reigning Africa Women Footballer of the year wrote on her Instagram page.

In the video she also posted, Oshoala said: “I still find it difficult to accept but this is now my reality… Mummy, I am so short of words right now… I have heard a lot of it has happened, it has happened, there is nothing you can do to bring her back, you have to grow up overnight, you are a strong girl bla bla…”

While mourning the demise of her step-mother who she fondly loved, Oshoala promised to chase all the unfulfilled dreams her ‘second’ mother would have loved to achieve and also prayed for the repose of a gentle soul.

Already, condolences have been pouring in for Oshoala as her national teammates, friends and family offer prayers and counsel for the striker.

See the post by Oshoala

Editor’s Note: This post has been updated with new details showing Oshoala lost her step-mother.