ADVERTISEMENT

The year has started on a blistering note for Nigerian jumper Ruth Usoro as she has set a new National Record in Triple Jump.

Usoro on her very first attempt of the year at the Texas Tech Corky Classic landed a staggering triple jump distance of 14.28m.

This mark effectively eclipsed the previous feat of 13.76m achieved by Nkeiruka Domike 10 years ago.

Though Usoro was competing Indoors, her 14.28m mark even surpasses Chinonye Ohadugha’s 14.21m Outdoor record set at the 2017 African Games in Algiers.

Usoro, a two-time All-American and two-time Big 12 Champion in her first season in Lubbock last season, now jointly has the best indoor Triple jump distance in the world so far this year.

ON HER FIRST JUMP⁉️ 𝟰𝟲'-𝟭𝟬.𝟮𝟱" (𝟭𝟰.𝟮𝟴𝗺) » Tied #1 in 🌍

» Nigerian record

» #2 NCAA history

» Facility record

» School record@UsoroRuth5 is unreal. pic.twitter.com/rGiVTzH0QP — Texas Tech Track & Field (@TexasTechTF) January 16, 2021

It also counted as the second-farthest in NCAA history, behind only Georgia’s Keturah Orji’s 14.53m set in 2018.

Expectedly, Usoro’s mark was an easy school record – by over two-and-a-half feet. It also counted as a facility record for the SPC.

Later on, Usoro went on to win the long jump with a mark of 6.51m – also a meet record.

RelatedNews No Content Available

While speaking on all her heroics, Usoro admitted it was even a surprise for her to hit the amazing marks she attained this early in the year.

“I was really surprised when I saw it,” Usoro said, referencing her triple mark. “I wasn’t expecting it at this time. It’s so early. I am just very thankful to God right now.” The Nigerian jumper told texastech.com after her heroics.

“Our jumps group has rated Ruth the undisputed best teammate on the planet,” Texas Tech associate head coach James Thomas added. “It is fitting she is now amongst the very best performers in NCAA and Nigerian history. Moments like these allow all of us to feel unbelievably proud of her.”