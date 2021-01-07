ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan Nwora dropped 11 points in 15 minutes of action for the Milwaukee Bucks I. their 130-115 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

Nwora made three successful shots from three-point range, had four rebounds, one steal and one block.

The 22-year-old was selected as the 45th overall pick by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2020 NBA draft and was officially signed by the Bucks on November 24, and they have the league’s NBA MVP, Gianni Antetokounmpo on their roster.

Other players

Precious Achiuwa played 14 minutes in Miami Heat’s 105-107 loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. In those 14 minutes, he scored six points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Wednesday’s game was his fifth in the new season and in these games, he has scored 10 points twice, his highest tally for the nascent season.

He also made seven rebounds against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a Heat’s win last Monday.

Isaac Okoro returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ lineup on Wednesday against Orlando Magic and he played for 28 minutes. The Cavaliers lost 105-94. Okoro scored 10 points and provided two assists.

Onyeka Okongwu returned to team training with the Atlanta hawks on Tuesday but was not quite ready to make his debut on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets.