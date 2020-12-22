ADVERTISEMENT

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter vehemently denies an allegation against him of criminal mismanagement relating to a museum project set up under his leadership, his lawyer said onTuesday.

“The accusations are baseless and are vehemently repudiated,” Lorenz Erni said in statement.

Mr Blatter, 84, has continued to deny any allegation of financial impropriety against him by the world football association.

Recall that According to documents reportedly seen by the PA news agency, FIFA had stated that, “Following a detailed review of historic facts and circumstances concerning the construction and on-going operational costs of the FIFA Museum, FIFA has become aware of many serious irregularities regarding this project, which raise strong suspicions of criminal misconduct on the part of various different officials and companies associated with the matter.

As a result of the development, the association said it was duty-bound to refer the matter to the Zurich prosecutor’s office for further investigation and, if necessary, prosecution.

“The criminal complaint filed by FIFA is directed against various members of the former FIFA management, including former president Joseph Blatter, as well as further ‘unknown’ potential suspects.

“It is suspected that these individuals may have been involved in various acts of criminal mismanagement, and possibly other related offences.”

The museum project began in 2013.

Two years later, amid a corruption scandal, Mr Blatter announced his resignation from the FIFA presidency after 17 years in the role.

It is understood the matter will also be brought to the attention of FIFA’s independent ethics committee.