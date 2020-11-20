ADVERTISEMENT

The World Number 1, Novak Djokovic, cannot afford any errors when he faces off against Alexander Zverev on Friday at the O2 Arena as he bids to add the Nitto ATP Finals to his list of 2020 conquests. Djokovic has a 3-2 head-to-head lead over the 23-year-old in what is a winner take all situation.

Djokovic clearly understands the challenge that is Zverev; as he explained to the ATP official website. “Zverev and [Daniil] Medvedev are probably in the best form of anyone at this tournament indoors. They’ve won two tournaments in a row and played in the finals in Paris.

“Those guys are very tall and have big serves and lots of weapons from the back of the court, solid backhands and forehands also. They’re complete players, both of them and [they have] similar styles. You have to be at your best to win against those guys the way they’re playing indoors.”

In his second match in London, when he lost to Medvedev, Djokovic informed that he had felt unwell at some point in the match.

Through to the semis is World Number 2, Rafael Nadal, who had to weather the storm of defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas on Thursday night. Nadal beat his Greek opponent 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to reach the semis for the sixth time in the season-ending tournament he has never won.

Blocking his path to the final and probably a first title is Medvedev, who he has never lost to in three meetings. The 20-time Grand Slam winner insinuated he is in better physical condition for this quest in an interview with the ATP official website. “Most of the time, you get here a little bit tired, but this year is a little bit different. I am just excited to be in the semi-finals and I hope to be ready to try my best.”