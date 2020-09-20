ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian boxer Efe AjagAjagbaba has added another victory to his name after he overcame his American opponent, Jonnie Rice, in a keenly- contested bout Saturday night at The Bubble in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While Ajagba has had it ‘easier’ in most of his other fights, he was pushed to the limits against Rice; claiming a ten-round unanimous decision over the 33-year-old.

As reported by Boxing Scene, Judge Max DeLuca had the bout 98-92, while judges Adalaide Byrd and Dave Moretti scored it 99-91 in favour of Ajagba.

This is only the second time Ajagba would be winning a fight via unanimous decision having knocked down all his previous challengers

The last such occasion where Ajagba was taken this deep was against previously unbeaten Ali Eren Demirezen last July at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

That fight saw 26-year old Ajagba fight through an injured elbow for much of the night but was still able to get the win.

While Ajagba has improved his record to 14 straight wins, his Saturday opponent Rice has now suffered his second straight defeat in falling to 13-6-1 (9KOs), both coming versus unbeaten opposition.

The 33-year old journeyman was stopped in the 10th and final round of a March 7 clash versus Demsey McKean on the road in Queensland, Australia.

Though Ugheli-born Ajagba has extended his winning streak, the 2016 Olympian still has a lot to do if his big dreams of unseating Anthony Joshua is to be fulfilled.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how Ajagba boasted of having superior skills compared to Joshua

“Skill would beat Joshua, not power,” said the undefeated Ajagba. “Me and Joshua both have the power. But skills control the power.”

“I have more skills,” he said.

