Boxing: I’m more skillful than Anthony Joshua – Efe Ajagba

Related News

Many are quick to draw the line when Anthony Joshua is referred to as a Nigerian boxer.

Of a truth, AJ, as he is fondly called, has Nigerian blood flowing through his veins but realistically he is more British, he is even an Officer of the Order of the British Empire.

No need for worries even if Joshua is at best a British boxer because Nigeria now has a new emerging force in boxing that all can be proud of; his name is Efe Ajagba.

The Ugehli-born pugilist from Delta State, South-South Nigeria, has relocated to the United States where he is pursuing his professional career.

Unbeaten in his first 13 professional fights with all but one won by knockouts, Ajagba is already fighting his way to the top in the Heavyweight category and just as his punches are heavy, he is also known to be outspoken.

READ ALSO:

In an interview with Sky Sports, Ajagba made a big claim he has more skills than Joshua even though the IBF, WBA and WBO titleholder is as powerful as he is.

“Skill would beat Joshua, not power,” said the undefeated Ajagba. “Me and Joshua both have the power. But skills control the power.

“I have more skills.”

Despite Joshua’s achievements as an Olympic gold medalist and two-time heavyweight champion, Ajagba does not give in that the Sagamu boy is skillful enough.

“I don’t think so,” Ajagba says. “The best weapon of Joshua’s is the left hook and right uppercut. He doesn’t have a good jab.

“I respect him. He is the heavyweight champion. I respect everything about him – his talent and his potential. He is a humble guy.

“People are saying that I talk Joshua down. But I don’t want to do that.

“Joshua is from Nigeria so he is a part of Africa, too.”

For many, talk is cheap and only time in the boxing ring between Ajagba and Joshua would either give credence or discredit the claims made by the former.