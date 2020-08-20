Buhari gives Amokachi new appointment

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed ex-Super Eagles star, Daniel Amokachi, his special assistant on sports.

Amokachi’s new appointment is coming about five months after he was initially named as Nigeria’s Football Ambassador by President Buhari.

A statement issued by the media office to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on Thursday said the appointment of Amokachi has since taken effect.

The press release confirmed that a letter of appointment dated August 17 and signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has since been handed to the former Everton and Besiktas forward.

“I am pleased to inform you that Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has approved your appointment as Special Assistant on Sports,” Mr Boss Mustapha was quoted as saying.

“Amokachi is expected to advise the President on all sports matters,” the statement said.

Amokachi began his career with Ranchers Bees Football Club of Kaduna, and played for Club Brugge of Belgium, Besiktas of Turkey, Everton of England and Colorado Rapids.

He was part of the 1994 squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia and also went on to the World Cup in the United States the same year.

Two years later, Amokachi helped Nigeria to the historical gold medal in the football event of the Atlanta 1996 Olympics.

Since quitting active football, Amokachi has featured as a pundit and also gone into coaching.

He has coached the U-23 National Team, served as assistant coach of the Super Eagles and coached a handful of Nigerian and foreign clubs also.

