Nasarawa Utd retire late player’s jersey

Nasarawa United player Chieme Martins
The Nasarawa United Football Club have retired the jersey number of its late player, Chineme Martins, who died in March while playing for the club.

Chairman of the club, Isaac Danladi, told journalists in Lafia on Thursday that the jersey would be rested for the 2020/2021 season.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Martins, who donned the number 20 jersey, slumped and died during his team’s Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) encounter with Katsina United at the Lafia Township Stadium.

Mr Danladi said the decision was to respect the late player for his contributions to the club.

“As a mark of respect to our departed colleague and player, Chineme Martins, who died in the course of service to the club, management decided to rest his number 20 jersey for the whole of 2020/2021 season.

“May his soul rest in peace,” Mr Danladi said.

A journalist and football enthusiast in Lafia, Sunday John, described the decision as a welcome development.

He said the decision would go a long way to comfort the family and fans of the late player.

“I appreciate what the club has done. His death was painful to everyone, this step will, in some way, console everyone.

“However, I feel that more should be done. The stadium should be named after him or one of the stands should be named after him,” he said.

(NAN)

