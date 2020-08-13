Leon Balogun Injured Again

Related News

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has suffered another injury setback at his new club in Glasgow Rangers after enjoying a blistering start at the Scottish Premier League club.

Leon has been receiving rave reviews since arriving in Glasgow from Championship side Wigan Athletic.

The centre-back has helped Rangers to three straight wins and three clean sheets on the bounce.

However, Balogun could not finish Rangers’ game on Wednesday as he was forced off at half time in the 3-0 win over St Johnstone at Ibrox.

The extent of Balogun’s injury is to be ascertained today (Thursday) but Rangers coach Steven Gerrard remains optimistic it would be something manageable.

“I think Balogun has a tight quad and we’ll get that looked at [on Thursday] morning. He is definitely a concern for the weekend but we have real strong options in that area. Fil came on and played like an international player with experience.” Gerrard said while explaining Balogun’s half time substitution.

“Hopefully it’s not a bad one. Leon walked past me earlier so I don’t think it’s anything major,” he added.

With Wednesday’s win over St Johnstone., Rangers climbed to the top spot on the Scottish Premier League table.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo scored his first goal of the 2020/2021 Scottish Premier League as Rangers hammered St. Johnstone 3-0.

The 24-year-old who was voted the Young Player of the Season and the recipient of the Goal of the Season Award for 2019/20 season has continued to develop into a fine midfielder under the guidance of Liverpool legend Gerrard.