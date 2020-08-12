FIFA World Cup: Asian qualifiers postponed to 2021

The qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 have been postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Wednesday.
`The decision had been jointly made by FIFA and AFC in light of the current COVID-19 situation in many countries, with the matches scheduled for October and November being pushed back to 2021.
“With the aim of protecting the health and safety of all participants, FIFA and the AFC will continue to work together to closely monitor the situation in the region and to identify new dates for the respective qualifying matches,’’ AFC said.
AFC added that new dates for the next round of qualifying matches would be announced at a later time.
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.