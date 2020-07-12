#UFC251: Nigeria’s Kamaru Usman successfully defends welterweight title against Masvidal

Kamaru Usman VS. Jorge Masvidal [PHOTO: @USMAN84kg]
Kamaru Usman VS. Jorge Masvidal [PHOTO: @USMAN84kg]

Nigerian fighter, Kamaru Usman, has successfully defended his welterweight championship after recording a hard-earned victory over his challenger, Jorge Masvidal, at UFC 251.

Usman defeated Masvidal via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46). This is the 9th time he is winning via this route while his other victories have majorly been through knockouts.

Despite having a change of opponent in the very last minute, the Nigerian got the job done and he had his belt firmly wrapped around his waist as he recorded his 17th career victory.

Usman was originally meant to fight Gilbert Burn in the main event staged in Abu Dhabi’s Fight Island but after his opponent and his coach tested positive for coronavirus, they had to withdraw from fight night.

With President Dana White refusing to let that ruin the event, he went in search of a replacement, and in stepped Masvidal.

READ ALSO: I’ve no plans for Nigeria’s coaching job for now — Jo Bonfrere

Despite such short notice and despite having to lose 20 pounds in a week, the American agreed to the fight.

However, it was all too much for him as Usman proved a hard nut to crack and he got the job done to retain his belt.

The victory for the champion leaves him with a professional record of 17 wins and just the one defeat, whilst Masvidal now has a record of 35 wins and 14 defeats.

The ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ as Usman is fondly called was oozing with so much confidence as he sang and danced his way to the Octagon and inside the cage as well. Usman was just unstoppable.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application