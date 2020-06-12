National sports festival gets new dates

Related News

The 20th National Sports Festival originally meant to take place in March through April 2020 in Benin City, Edo State, now has new dates.

The new dates for the multi-sports competition tagged Edo 2020 is now October 25 to November 4.

Tony Okowa, the chairman of the 11-man committee set up by the Sports Ministry to find a new date for the National Sports Festival, announced the new dates on Friday in the company of the Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu, who is the chairman of the Local Organising Committee

The 11-member committee is made up of members of the COVID-19 Task Force (NCDC), Ministry of Health, Agency for Disease Control, Commissioners of Sports from the six geo-political zones of the country and representatives of the Sports Ministry.

Edo 2020 was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic which has disrupted a lot of activities across the globe including the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games among other sporting events

Referred to as the Nigerian Olympics, the National Sports Festival was designed to showcase the best athletes in the country.

From elite to up-and-coming, exceptionally gifted, young athletes discovered from every nook and cranny of Nigeria, across all Olympic sports, in a festival of healthy competition, cultural exchange, unity, love and friendship in the true spirit and tradition of the Olympic movement.

Delta State are the defending champions of the National Sports Festival following their spectacular show at the last edition held in Abuja.