Samuel Okwaraji’s mother is dead

Late Super Eagles midfield maestro, Sam Okwaraji
Janet Okwaraji, the mother of the Nigerian football legend Sam Okwaraji, is dead.

The death of Janet Okwaraji was confirmed Monday by her eldest son, Patrick.

He revealed also that letters have been sent to the Minister of Youth and Sports as well as the Nigeria Football Federation to inform them on the development.

Janet Okwaraji, a retired school teacher and proprietress, was 83 years old.

PREMIUM TIMES had recently reported that the NFF had approved the payment of a stipend for Okwaraji’s mother and also for late Rashidi Yekini’s mother.

Aside from the pilot beneficiaries, the NFF also promised they would be doing a broad-based review so that more surviving mothers of ex-internationals that died in active service for the country would be supported financially.

Before the NFF’s gesture, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, visited the late Janet Okwaraji with some gift items.

No date has been fixed yet for the burial.

According to the eldest son, because of the global pandemic, the family would meet first and discuss when and how the burial of their mother would take place.

Speaking with The Nation, Okwaraji senior said he would meet with the people Umudioka Community, in Orlu, Imo State, to determine the next move for their late mother.

