President Nigeria Weightlifting Federation, Yahaya Muhammad, is dead

The President, Nigeria Weightlifting Federation (NWF), Yahaya Muhammad, is dead.

Mr Muhammad was also the special assistant to Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa State, on Assembly matters.

Auwal Sankara, media aide to Mr Badaru, announced his death in a statement sent to reporters in Jigawa.

“The Jigawa State Government regrets to announce the Passage of Hon. Yahaya Muhammed (Big Man), who died this afternoon at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital after a protracted illness,” Mr Sankara said

The deceased was elected at different times as a member representing Sule Tankarkar Constituency at the Jigawa State House of Assembly, he added.

The Nigeria Weightlifting Federation oversees the sport of weighting in Nigeria.

The Federation is a member of the International Weightlifting Federation and Commonwealth weightlifting Federation.