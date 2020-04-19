President Nigeria Weightlifting Federation, Yahaya Muhammad, is dead

President, Nigeria Weightlifting Federation (NWF), Yahaya Muhammad
Ex-President, Nigeria Weightlifting Federation (NWF), Yahaya Muhammad

The President, Nigeria Weightlifting Federation (NWF), Yahaya Muhammad, is dead.

Mr Muhammad was also the special assistant to Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa State, on Assembly matters.

Auwal Sankara, media aide to Mr Badaru, announced his death in a statement sent to reporters in Jigawa.

“The Jigawa State Government regrets to announce the Passage of Hon. Yahaya Muhammed (Big Man), who died this afternoon at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital after a protracted illness,” Mr Sankara said

The deceased was elected at different times as a member representing Sule Tankarkar Constituency at the Jigawa State House of Assembly, he added.

The Nigeria Weightlifting Federation oversees the sport of weighting in Nigeria.

The Federation is a member of the International Weightlifting Federation and Commonwealth weightlifting Federation.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.