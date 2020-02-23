Nigeria’s Anyanacho clinches Tokyo 2020 Olympics ticket

Elizabeth Anyanacho. CREDIT: ACL Sports]
Elizabeth Anyanacho. CREDIT: ACL Sports]

Nigeria’s Elizabeth Anyanacho has qualified for the Taekwondo event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after triumphing at the African qualifier in Rabat Morocco.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 20-year-old Anyancho secured the historic berth after defeating a five-time continental medalist, Urgence Mouega of Gabon, who was the former African Champion.

The result had made Elizabeth the first Nigerian female to qualify for the Taekwondo event of the Olympics in 16 years, and the second female after Princess Dudu’s qualification for the Athens 2004 Olympics.

Nigeria’s Benjamin Okuomose, however, failed to clinch the Olympic ticket after losing 17 – 19 to former World Champion and Olympic Silver medalist, Anthony Obame of Gabon.

The Nigerian had defeated Mozambique 10 – 0 at the opening round before the semi-finals defeat by Obame.

Nigeria’s Benjamin Okuomose beat Kenya’s Newton Maliro Nambani, 27 – 2 to win the bronze medal and will be on stand-by in case of any doping infractions by the eventual finalists.

NAN reports that at the pre-tournament head of team meeting, organisers confirmed that only finalists will clinch the Olympic tickets to Tokyo.

Hostilities will continue for the remaining eight tickets, with Nigeria’s duo of African Champion Chinazum Nwosu and Ifeoluwa Ajayi poised to join teammate Anyanacho for the winning tickets. (NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.