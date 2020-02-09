Nigeria’s Quadre clinches ITF title in Pretoria

Related News

Oyinlomo Quadre Saturday claimed the J3 Pretoria girls singles title, following a 6-2, 6-3 win over Nahia Berecoechea in the final.

The 16-year-old second seed produced another solid performance to beat the Moroccan French thus capping a marvellous week of tennis in which she didn’t lose a set.

Nigeria Tennis Federation President, Ifedayo Akindoju, expressed delight at the development declaring that the youngster’s exploit in recent years- which has seen her rise significantly on ITF junior tennis rankings as well as the WTA following her quarterfinals showing at the Nigeria F4&5 (Lagos Open) in 2019 – serves as springboard for Nigeria’s junior players to hit the roof top at global level.

Having lost her first two matches of the year in Tunisia, Quadre, who won the last four national tournaments in Kano, Lagos and Abuja (twice), bounced back to claim her first title of the season on the ITF Junior Tour.

Quadre also came close to securing the girls’ doubles title, but fell just short in the super tiebreaker alongside Salma Loudili as they succumbed 7-6, 1-6, 12-10 to Moroccan pair of Sara Akid and Yasmine Kabbaj.

The Aces Tennis Academy product will now turn her attention to the ITF/CAT African Closed Junior Under-18 Championship individual event, which will hold at the TuksTennis, University of Pretoria from February 10 to 14.