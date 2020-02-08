President, Nigeria Para-Powerlifting Federation, resigns

Queen Uboh, President, Nigerian Para-Powerlifting Federation
Queen Uboh, President, Nigerian Para-Powerlifting Federation. [PHOTO CREDIT: YouTube]

Queen Uboh, President, Nigerian Para-Powerlifting Federation, has resigned after successfully hosting the Abuja 2020 Para-Powerlifting World championship.

Uboh announced her resignation on Friday night during the closing ceremony of the World Championship at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Efforts by journalists to speak to the President on the reasons behind her resignation were unsuccessful as officials of the body denied journalists access to her.

She promised to issue a statement at a later date, to explain the reasons for her action.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the seven-day Abuja 2020 Para-Powerlifting World Championship, which ended on Friday in Abuja, featured athletes from Georgia, Ghana, Egypt, Cameroon.

Others came from Italy, Libya, Moldova, Ivory Coast Guinea Bissau, Kenya and Brazil.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.