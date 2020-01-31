Aisha Buhari unveils clothing line for para powerlifting 2020 World Cup

AISHA BUHARI UNVEILS CLOTHING LINE FOR PARA POWERLIFTING 2020 WORLD CUP

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has unveiled the clothing line for the 2020 para powerlifting world cup holding in Abuja.

The event held at the State House on Thursday, January 30. The clothing line is meant to kit the Nigerian contingent, including players and officials, a statement signed by Aliyu Abdullahi, Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, (Office of the First Lady), on Thursday, highlighted.

Mrs Buhari expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness for the games commencing next week, and urged for more concerted action from all relevant stakeholders.

She commended the efforts of the main and local organising committees as well as the sponsors of the games.

Sponsors of the clothing line, the National Lottery Trust Fund, speaking through its Executive Secretary, Bello Maigari, said the sponsorship of sports is part of its mandate. He stated that the para powerlifting athletes have taken giant strides on behalf of Nigeria and won laurels, it is therefore imperative that their effort of attracting the hosting rights to Nigeria be commended and supported.

He thanked the First Lady for being the grand patron and brand ambassador of the Team Nigerian Para Powerlifting and concluded that all Nigerians must ensure the success of the International Competition in order to make the country proud.

Earlier, President of the Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation, Queen Uboh briefed the First Lady on preparation for the upcoming event and said the unveiling of the clothing line is part of the activities preceding the commencement of the games.

Highlight of the event was the unveiling of the clothing line, which was conducted by the First Lady, supported by Mr Maigari and Mrs Uboh.

The competition will hold on February 4-8 at the International Conference Center, Abuja.

