Basketball legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Basketball legend, Kobe Bryant, has reportedly died in a helicopter crash which occurred on Sunday in Calabasas, California.

According to TMZ, the 41-year-old basketball star was traveling with four other people in his private helicopter when it crashed, killing everyone on board.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and their four daughters – Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and newborn Capri.

According to another account by the Los Angeles Times, Kobe Bryant was killed Sunday when the helicopter he was travelling in crashed and burst into flames Sunday morning amid foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas.

The news outlet reports that the crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m. near Las Virgenes Road, south of Agoura Road.

The Los Angeles Times further reported that the crash ignited a brush fire and made it difficult for firefighters and emergency personnel to get to the aircraft, he said.

The paper quotes sources at the scene as saying they believed there were multiple fatalities, but the exact number was unclear.

The fire was contained to the crash site, officials said. There were no homes in the area, and no roadways were impacted.

The Sikorsky S-76 helicopter had five people on board and there appear to be no survivors.

Allen Kenitzer, an FAA spokesman, said his agency and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.