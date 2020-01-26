Basketball legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant [PHOTO CREDIT: @kobebryant]
Kobe Bryant [PHOTO CREDIT: @kobebryant]

Basketball legend, Kobe Bryant, has reportedly died in a helicopter crash which occurred on Sunday in Calabasas, California.

According to TMZ, the 41-year-old basketball star was traveling with four other people in his private helicopter when it crashed, killing everyone on board.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and their four daughters – Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and newborn Capri.

According to another account by the Los Angeles Times, Kobe Bryant was killed Sunday when the helicopter he was travelling in crashed and burst into flames Sunday morning amid foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas.

The news outlet reports that the crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m. near Las Virgenes Road, south of Agoura Road.

READ ALSO: Two U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan helicopter crash – Official

The Los Angeles Times further reported that the crash ignited a brush fire and made it difficult for firefighters and emergency personnel to get to the aircraft, he said.

The paper quotes sources at the scene as saying they believed there were multiple fatalities, but the exact number was unclear.

The fire was contained to the crash site, officials said. There were no homes in the area, and no roadways were impacted.

The Sikorsky S-76 helicopter had five people on board and there appear to be no survivors.

Allen Kenitzer, an FAA spokesman, said his agency and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.