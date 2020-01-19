Anthony Joshua meets Buhari in London

Related News

The World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Anthony Joshua, has made a promise to President Muhammad Buhari and indeed Nigeria as a whole at a gathering on Saturday in London.

According to statement issued by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, Joshua made the pledge during Mr Buhari’s meeting with Nigerians in London.

Joshua pledged to “stand up for Nigeria anytime you need me.”

On his part, President Buhari who is in London to attend the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit that will begin on Monday, congratulated Joshua for regaining his world championship belt, as well as putting Nigeria “on the world map again like Hogan Bassey.”

Joshua worked his socks out to reclaim his titles in Saudi Arabia from Andy Ruiz Jr, a Mexican boxer, six months after the Nigerian-born-boxer lost the titles in America.

In a related development, Nigerians have given kudos to Joshua for his show of respect and humility in Saturday’s meeting with President Buhari.

Joshua prostrated for the President at full stretch and that has seen him even win more fans to his camp.

READ ALSO:

Here are some of the reactions of Nigerians on social media to Joshua’s behaviour.

Sadisu Aminu: Anthony Joshua you show us you are real Nigerian patriotic may Allah upgrade your title to become world champion.

Whentso Bishop: God bless you Anthony Joshua’s. A prophet has no respect in his home.

Ade Festive: Thank you, Joshua, for showing the world our culture and heritage. We are children of Oduduwa and member of Nigeria state

Though he has lived most of his life in England, Joshua originally hails from Sagamu, South-Western Nigeria.

Incidentally, Sagamu is barely five kilometres from Ikenne, the ancestral home of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo.