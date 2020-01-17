Cycling: Team Nigeria win gold, silver at African Track Championship

Cycling Team Nigeria
Cycling Team Nigeria

Team Nigeria at the ongoing African Track Cycling Championship in Cairo, Egypt, have won one gold, one silver and bronze medals.

The championship organised by the African Cycling Confederation (CAC) began on Thursday and will end on Sunday.

According to the competition’s website, Grace Ayuba won gold in the junior category from scratch 7.5-kilometre event.

Former world number five on track cycling in the junior category, Mary Samuel, led the Nigeria team to win silver in team pursuit women elite.

Others in the team are Tawakalt Yekeem, Ese Ukpesersye and Rita Oven.

Team Nigeria also won a bronze in the team sprint women elite as the championship continues.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.