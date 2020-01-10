Team Nigeria crashes out of 2020 Olympic’s volleyball qualifiers

Nigerian National volley ball team playing volleyball. [PHOTO CREDIT: Daily Times Nigeria]
Nigerian National volley ball team playing volleyball. [PHOTO CREDIT: Daily Times Nigeria]

Nigerian women’s national volleyball team crashed out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifiers in Cameroon on Thursday after losing 0-3 to Kenya in a riveting match that tested both sides.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Team Nigeria lost all the three sets of their last match to their Kenyan counterpart in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

They lost 15-25 in the first set, 21-25 in the second and 12-25 in the last set.

The Kenyan team has now qualified to represent Africa in the 2020 Olympics Game.

They won all their games in the competition in Cameroon to show their supremacy in the sport in the continent.

NAN reports that Team Nigeria only won one game out of four matches in the Olympic qualifiers.

A total of five countries participated at the 2020 CAVB Tokyo Women’s Volleyball Qualification Tournament.

The countries are Nigeria, Egypt, Botswana, Kenya and the host Cameroon.

The 2020 Olympic qualifiers which started on Monday ended on Thursday. (NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.