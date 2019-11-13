Football agents in Nigeria tasked on trafficking, other vices

Related News

The need for proper training of players’ representatives (agents) in Nigeria has again been reemphasized following the growing cases of trafficking and young footballers literally signing slave deals across the globe.

A recent report on Quartz Africa claims that more than 15,000 children are trafficked into Europe every year with false hopes of making it as professional footballers.

The report added that in the UK alone, there are more than 2,000 minors who have been trafficked to apparently play football, though the true figure is likely to be even higher.

With these alarming figures and its damning consequences, the need for proper training for agents has been reechoed.

Adedayo Adeniyi, an ex-footballer and Executive Director of ASQ, a UK-based company which recently launched a mobile application to train and support budding football agents and players, told PREMIUM TIMES, it is imperative for the ugly trend of trafficking to be stem in the bud.

Mr Adeniyi who is also a scout noted that in most cases, lack of knowledge is often the root cause.

“The agent that is taking a player out to wherever needs to understand what we call a duty of care, there are legislations that require that, and there is a moral duty to the player himself,” he said.

“So when you take a player out to say maybe Europe or elsewhere, you need to understand your duty of care to the player, when you don’t fulfil that and the player is abandoned that is when all this trafficking thing comes into the picture. So that is why we are here to enlighten people and make them know all of these things,” he added.

On his part, Samson Adeosun, another official with ASQ, noted that from a business perspective, a well-informed agent will be able to secure far more lucrative deals for himself and client.

“There are lots of agents in Nigeria, but the fact remains that they do not know what to do when it comes to international business player management,” he noted

“The Level Three Certificate in Football Intermediary programme we are bringing is to empower the intermediaries in the areas of identification, marketing, protection and management of players thereby helping them to get out the best out of the playing careers”, Mr Adeosun, who also is an English FA licensed Intermediary added.

The various courses which will be held in Nigeria at different times will open empower the participants to practice and be recognised globally.