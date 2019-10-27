Federer crushes De Minaur to claim record 10th Basel title

Roger Federer at Wimbledon
File photo of Roger Federer at Wimbledon (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Roger Federer clinched a record-extending 10th Swiss Indoors championship title in his hometown of Basel with a crushing 6-2 6-2 victory over Australia’s Alex de Minaur on Sunday.

The 38-year-old Swiss has now won 103 singles titles in his career.

The record win in Basel — where he once acted as a ball boy — was the second time he had won a tournament 10 times.

He had first achieved the feat in Halle in June.

Federer converted four of 10 breakpoints and did not drop serve to wrap up the match in 68 minutes for his fourth title of the year.

He had achieved title wins in Dubai, Miami and Halle.

“It was fast but very nice. I think I played a great match,” an emotional Federer said after lifting the trophy.

“I thought Alex played a great tournament as well, and I think we both can be very happy. But what a moment for me to win my 10th here in my hometown of Basel.”

Federer and De Minaur traded blows with long baseline exchanges early in the match, including an absorbing 39-shot rally when Federer led 2-1.

The Swiss then stepped up a gear to break his opponent twice and take the opening set.

Advertisement

FIRS AD

Federer was ruthless on his serve and retained his momentum and intensity in the second set.

He moved into a 3-0 lead after winning five games in a row, before De Minaur held.

“It was a tough opener… the first five games, we had some great rallies,” Federer added. “I never looked back.

“I was great on the offence, made very few unforced errors and came up with the big shots and served well when I had to.”

De Minaur’s rare success only delayed the inevitable as Federer set up match point and forced the 20-year-old to fire a forehand wide.

The crowd never missed the moment as they rose to their feet to salute the 20-times Grand Slam champion.

(Reuters/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.