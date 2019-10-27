South Korea pledges support for Taekwondo in Nigeria

Related News

The Republic of Korea Ambassador to Nigeria, Lee In Tae, has assured that more support will be given to ensure the growth of Taekwondo in Nigeria.

“We have been introducing Taekwondo to numerous primary and secondary schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) so that Nigerian children will have a chance to learn more about Korea,” the official said in Lagos.

“Likewise, the Korean Cultural Centre is teaching Taekwondo to the general public, as part of their efforts to spread the charms of Korean culture.

“We will carry on with these efforts so that Taekwondo will continue to be the bridge of friendship and unity between the Koreans and Nigerians,” he added.

The ambassador noted that Taekwondo is gradually being accepted by many Nigerians, adding that he was proud to see the popularity swell in the country.

“As you know, Taekwondo is a traditional Korean martial art loved by many people around the world. Not only does Taekwondo enhance your physical strength, it also disciplines your mind and soul.

“Taekwondo encourages competition, but at the same time teaches us fairness and respect. These aspects helped Taekwondo become a global sport. And now, thanks to people, I am proud to see the popularity of Taekwondo grow in Nigeria.

“The Ambassador’s Championship is part of our efforts to promote Taekwondo in Nigeria. It also aims to help Nigerian athletes to improve their skills so that they can compete on the global stage.

On his part, the Technical Adviser, Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF), Chika Chukwumerije, said the rapid growth and appreciation of Taekwondo in Nigeria was due to the reforms embarked upon by the federation.

“Taekwondo is one of the fastest growing sports in Nigeria right now because many are willing to be part of it.

“This is made possible through concerted efforts of the officials at the federation through various reforms and reorganisations.

“Before we came on board, the federation did not have any website or database, neither does it have any social media platform, but right now, we have a functional website.

“Also, we have social media platforms where we engage our athletes on meaningful conversations. We also have a functional database now with which we keep track of all our activities and athletes,” he said.